Italy Beat Hungary To Book Semi-final Spot

Italy are in the UEFA Nations League semi-final after their 2-0 victory away to Hungary in Monday’s League A, Group 3 clash.

Goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco earned Italy the win which saw them top the group on 11 points, just a point ahead of Hungary.

The Azzurri knew only a victory would be enough to win the group and reach the Final Four, but they were missing numerous players including Ciro Immobile, Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Politano, Sandro Tonali, Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa, Alessandro Florenzi and Manuel Locatelli.

Italy almost took the lead after five minutes when Peter Gulasci horribly fumbled a Bryan Cristante cross and it was cleared off the line by Attila Szalai.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo nodded a Giacomo Raspadori free kick wide, but the deadlock was broken on 27 minutes after Italy’s high press forced a double error with Nicolò Barella from Attila Szalai and then Gnonto on Gulasci, allowing Raspadori to…