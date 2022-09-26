Leboeuf :Alexander-Arnold Is Championship-Level Defender

Frank Leboeuf, 1998 World Cup winner with France and former Chelsea defender, has claimed that Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold is only a ‘Championship-level’ defender.

Alexander-Arnold has emerged as one of English football’s brightest young stars in recent years, winning every domestic trophy available with Liverpool since 2019.

He has become known for his assists from out wide, but his defensive qualities have been called to question.

Leboeuf has now given his verdict stating that Alexander-Arnold’s defending is a major concern, and that this issue has only been covered up for so long due to the specific system that Jurgen Klopp plays at Liverpool.

“Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively, he’s Championship level,” Leboeuf said in an interview with French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

“Only [Jurgen] Klopp’s system works for him. When it…