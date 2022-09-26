Mbappe Is World’s Highest Paid Player Ahead Messi

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 fast approaching, each national team is scouting highly skilled players at the top of their game. But top talent comes at a cost, the wages of the world’s top soccer players are at an all-time high.

To satisfy our curiosity over who is paid the most in 2022, Voetbal Travel analysed salaries of over 32,000 active soccer players from 200+ countries, mapping each nation’s highest paid soccer star!

Key Findings

France has the highest paid soccer player in the world with Kylian Mbappe earning over $88 million a year. Argentina is second, with Lionel Messi ($59m) and Brazil third with Neymar ($50m).

Earning nearly $21m annually, Sadio Mané ranked as the highest paid soccer player in Africa!

The 37-year-old Christiano Ronaldo is the highest paid soccer player in Portugal while Eden Hazard is the highest earner in Belgium. Together with…