Modric, Kroos Have Inspired My Game –Camavinga

Real Madrid midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga has disclosed that he has learnt a lot of lesson from the duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Camavinga , who is now in his second season in Spain, told GQ that it was an opportunity to be part of the Real Madrid team.

“I learned a lot from (Luka) Modric and (Toni) Kroos, both for what they do on the pitch and for what they do off. They also work after training, these are things that I do too and that are positive for me.

“Playing for Real was my dream since I was little, they are the best club in the world and when they came forward for me I had no doubts.

“(Carlo) Ancelotti? He is one of the best in the world, he was able to win many titles in many different countries. He is a person who talks a lot with players, even with young people. When I arrived he gave me some homework and explained what he wanted from me.

“He gives me a lot of confidence both when I play as…