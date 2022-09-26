Modric, Kroos Have Inspired My Game –Camavinga

Real Madrid midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga has disclosed that he has learnt a lot of lesson from the duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.
Camavinga , who is now in his second season in Spain, told GQ that it was an opportunity to be part of the Real Madrid team.
“I learned a lot from (Luka) Modric and (Toni) Kroos, both for what they do on the pitch and for what they do off. They also work after training, these are things that I do too and that are positive for me.
Read Also: Super Eagles Hit Oran Today For Algeria Friendly
“Playing for Real was my dream since I was little, they are the best club in the world and when they came forward for me I had no doubts.
“(Carlo) Ancelotti? He is one of the best in the world, he was able to win many titles in many different countries. He is a person who talks a lot with players, even with young people. When I arrived he gave me some homework and explained what he wanted from me.
“He gives me a lot of confidence both when I play as…
Source: Complete Sports