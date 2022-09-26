‘My Aim Is To Play Until I’m 40’ —Thiago Silva

Chelsea Brazilian defender Thiago Silva says his aim is to carry on playing until he’s 40.

Silva, who joined the Blues from PSG, celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, but revealed that he’s hoping to continue in the professional game for another two years.

For that to happen at Chelsea, he would have to sign a contract extension, though.

That’s because his current Blues terms expire next summer.

But the former AC Milan star has played every minute in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, which suggests there’s every chance he’ll be offered another deal.

“I talk often with Zlatan and recently more often because Chelsea will play against AC Milan in the Champions league,” he told Chelsea website.

“My aim is to play until I’m 40 years old but I don’t know if it will be this level or this competition.

“It depends on this season and we’ll see what will happen in the World Cup.

“It also depends on a contract extension but yeah, my aim is to play…