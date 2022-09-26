Ndidi Escapes Serious Injury, May Face Nottingham Forest

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be back in action soon after picking up an injury on international duty.

Ndidi returned to England last week as a result of injury.

Super.Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro explained that City’s fitness team had passed on a message to the Super Eagles to say that the player had complained of a hamstring tweak following the club’s 6-2 defeat to Tottenham prior to the international break.

Now, Oluwashima Okeleji, a BBC Sport reporter in Africa, has said that scans show Ndidi has suffered a grade one hamstring tear.

The 25-year-old is expected to be fit for Leicester City’s next Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Monday, October 3.

He missed the latter part of last campaign as a result of injury.

