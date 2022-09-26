Paris FC Celebrate Nnadozie’s Second Clean Sheet Of Season

French women’s topflight club Paris FC have saluted Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after she recorded her second clean sheet of the season on Sunday.

Playing their third league game of the season, Paris FC pipped Le Havre 1-0 thanks to Louise Fleury’s goal in first half additional time.

In goal for was Nnadozie who helped her side to the hard fought win by keeping out the threat from the opposition.

And reacting to the win, Paris FC praised Nnadozie for another clean sheet.

!

“ @Nadoziechiamaka,” the club wrote on Twitter.

The French outfit are third on seven points in the 12-team French women’s league.

Meanwhile, Nnadozie is part of the 22 players invited by Falcons coach Randy Waldrum for next month’s international friendly match with Japan.

