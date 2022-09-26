Super Eagles Land In Oran For Algeria Friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria stormed Oran on Monday Morning ahead of the international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

22 players and technical crew members make the trip to the costal city from Constastine.

The players will have their final training session before the game at the Stade Olympique d’ Oran later today.

“We’re in Oran, Algeria. Stage is set for the international friendly against Algeria tomorrow. Kickoff: 8pm(Nigeria Time).

#SoarSuperEagles,” reads a tweet on the team’s official Twitter handle.

The three-time African champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Algeria’s home-based side at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium last week Friday.

The Super Eagles are seeking their first win in four outings against the North Africans, having lost three matches.

