2022 World Cup: Mexico Are Familiar Foe -Messi

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has revealed that Mexico are no stranger to them.

Recall that the Albiceleste are pitted alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

Argentina and Mexico will meet in the group stage of the aforementioned tournament on 26 November at the Lusail iconic Stadium.

However, in an interview with TUDN, the PSG star stated that they will approach each game with all sense of seriousness.

“It is very important to start with a win,” Messi said.

“Then comes Mexico, a great rival that plays soccer very well.We have already faced them in several World Cups and we know that they play very well, but we don’t think more than that, we have to go game by game .

‘I think we have put together a nice team, very strong and we know how to play every game. The biggest difference is having the luck to win the Copa America. The World Cup it is very difficult, the small teams can leave you out of the tournament, but this…