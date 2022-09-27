Alexander-Arnold Should Make England World Cup Squad -Souness

Former Scotland and Liverpool captain, Graeme Souness, has urged England coach, Gareth Southgate to include Trent Alexander-Arnold in his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alexander-Arnold was benched for England during the 1-0 loss to Italy on September 23 at San Siro, Italy and he was also excluded from the matchday squad that played a 3-3 draw with Germany on September 26 at Wembley Stadium in England.

Souness emphasized Arnold’s qualities that will be important to the Three Lions going forward, as published on talkSPORT.

“With Trent he’s got so much quality when he gets in the last third,” Souness said of Alexander-Arnold importance in Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

“He’s the most wonderful kicker of a ball, he pings those crosses in flat, pacey, arriving at the sweet spot in the centre of the goal.

Source: Complete Sports

