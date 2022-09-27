Algeria Vs Nigeria: Moffi Leads Attack; Uzoho, Bassey, Akpoguma, Iwobi Start

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has opted for Francis Uzoho in goal for today’s international friendly encounter against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Peseiro opted for a 4-3-3 formation for the encounter at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran.

Torino of Italy defender, Ola Aina will occupy the right-back position, while Zaidu Sanusi will operate as the left-back.

Calvin Bassey and Kevin Akpoguma will operate in central defence.

Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho got the nod in midfield.

Lorient of France hitman Terem Moffi will the lead the attack and will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

The game will kick off at 8pm Nigeria time.

Super Eagles Line-up

Uzoho

Aina, Bassey, Akpoguma, Sanusi

Onyeka, Iwobi, Iheanacho

Simon, Lookman, Moffi

