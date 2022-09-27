Forget About UEFA Nations League, England

England captain, Harry Kane says he’s optimistic the Three Lions will be ready for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite having a disappointing performance in the UEFA Nations League.

Recall that England were relegated to the second tier of the tournament despite fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 with Germany last night.

In a chat with Channel 4, the Tottenham striker said that the team should not be judged by their performance in the UEFA Nations League.

“The boys have been under pressure with recent results and we all came out here with a point to prove,” Kane told Channel 4.

“There are lessons we can still learn from the mistakes we made, but we scored three goals and I feel like this will put us in a positive mindset ahead of the World Cup.

“We’re going to have to be ready come the start of the tournament. Major tournament football is different to any other football you play for…