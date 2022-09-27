I May Lose My Job As England Manager If…

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that he’s not afraid of losing his job if the team fails to perform well at the 2022 World Cup.

Despite having an impressive Euro 2020 tournament last summer, where they reached the final and lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley, England have suffered ever since.

They have failed to win their last five matches, while they have been relegated in UEFA Nations League from section A to B.

Asked about his future, Southgate said: “Ultimately, I will be judged on what happens at the World Cup.

“Contracts are irrelevant as managers can have three, four or five-year deals but you accept that if results are not good enough, it is time to go your separate ways.

“Why would I be any different? I am not arrogant enough to think my contract is going to protect me in any way.”

