Int’l Friendly: Mahrez On Target As Algeria Seal 2-1 Win To Continue Dominance Over Super Eagles

The Desert Foxes of Algeria continued their impressive streak against the Super Eagles as they recorded a 2-1 win in Tuesday’s international friendly in Oran.

Terem Moffi gave the Super Eagles the lead early in the first half but goals from Riyad Mahrez and Youcef Atal sealed the comeback win.

The result means Algeria have now won their last four encounters with the Super Eagles.

The Algerians were awarded a free-kick on 5th minute in a good area but the effort came off the Super Eagles wall.

But it was the Eagles who broke the deadlock on 9th minute as Moffi slotted into an empty net after Kelechi Iheanacho’s initial shot was blocked.

In the 16th minute a chance fell for Mahrez on the edge of the box but his shot was blocked for a corner.

Mahrez almost equalised for Algeria on 20 minutes following a poor back pass header by Zaidu Sanusi but his strike came off the post.

The Algerians continued to probe and were almost rewarded on 27 minutes but Calvin Bassey made a timely…