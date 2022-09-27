Maguire Can’t Make England Squad To Qatar

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has ruled out the possibility of Harry Maguire making England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Maguire, who has struggled to claim a starting shirt at Man United this season, conceded a penalty and gave the ball away for Germany’s second goal in Monday’s UEFA Nations League.

In a chat with Daily Telegraph column, Carragher has questioned whether Maguire has the mental resolve and fighting spirit to keep weathering the storm.

“‘My question to Maguire is this: “Do you still have that same fury in you?” Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“Too often, it looks as if the weight of the world is on his shoulders like he is a startled bunny more than the authoritative centre-back he was.

“I think it is too late at club level. I wrote last year he was fighting for his Manchester United career.

“He needs this to be his final season at Old Trafford and…