Mikel Announces Retirement From Football

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old took to the social media to announce his decision to quit the round leather game.

“There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” wrote on his Instagram page.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.

“All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans.

“You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.



“I will also like to encourage everyone who I may have inspired one way or…