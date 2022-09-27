Super Eagles Will Be Out For Revenge Against Us – Algeria Star, Benayada

Algeria Houcine Benayada is aware the Super Eagles will seek to avenge their defeat in recent meetings against the Desert Foxes.

Djamel Belmadi’s side have won the last two encounters between both teams.

The North Africans defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semi-final at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Desert Foxes won 1-0 the last time both teams met in friendly.

“We are going to face a very good team from Nigeria, even if we also had enormous difficulties to overcome the Guineans who caused us a lot of problems during the previous match,”Benayada was quoted by dzfoot.com.

“We know that the players of Nigeria will face us with a spirit of revenge since we remain on two victories against them, but our objective will be to beat them again and improve on the previous match.”

Tuesday’s encounter will hold at Miloud Hadefi Stadium. Kick off is 8pm Nigeria time .

