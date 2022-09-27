Super Eagles Will Fight Hard To Beat ‘Quality Side’ Algeria

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro insists his side have what it takes to beat a “top quality” Algerian side, reports Completesports.com.

The Desert Foxes are unbeaten in their last three games against the Super Eagles.

The North Africans will also enjoy massive support from their fans inside the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran.

But Peseiro is undaunted with the task ahead and is confident his team can beat Djamel Belmadi’s side.

“We trained well, we have been trying to. introduce some new dynamics, some new methods that will be good for our team. The players have adapted well. The players have adapted well both on and off the pitch,”Peseiro told NFF TV.

“We are going to play against a good team, it won’t be easy but we have quality. We will fight hard to beat them.”

Peseiro will miss the services of some his key players in the game.

Assistant captain, William Troost-Ekong…