UEFA Nations League: Portugal Fans Want Ronaldo Benched For Crucial Game Vs Spain

Portugal fans are calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped from the starting eleven for their crucial UEFA Nations League tie versus Spain.

Ronaldo has been criticised by the Portuguese media and supporters of the national team due to recent poor performances.

The 37-year-old started in Portugal’s 4-0 win over the Czech Republic where he gave away a penalty and picked up a nasty facial injury that has left him with a black eye.

Now, Portuguese newspaper A Bola has dedicated their back page to the dropping of Ronaldo discussion with the headline “Less Ronaldo, more Portugal” getting used.

The report explains how despite him being the captain, scoring 117 goals in 190 international caps, he should be benched due to a lack of minutes and goals this season.

They suggest that his Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes should step up into the leadership role on the pitch.

A poll was also conducted by the outlet with the results being that 57 per cent of fans think…