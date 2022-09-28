Friendly: Cameroon Lose Again As Son’s Strike Earns South Korea Slim Win

A first half goal from Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son earned South Korea a 1-0 win against Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in an international friendly in Seoul on Tuesday.

It is now back-to-back defeats for Cameroon who lost 2-0 to Uzbekistan last week Friday.

Son scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute, as South Korea returned to winning ways after losing one and drawing one of their last two fixtures.

Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

For South Korea they will slug it out with Ghana, Uruguay and Portugal in Group H.

It is a return to the World Cup for Cameroon after they missed out at the 2018 edition in Russia.

