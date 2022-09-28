Gallagher Should Be Allowed To Leave Chelsea –Johnson

Former Liverpool defender, Glen Johnson has advised Chelsea to allow Conor Gallagher leave the club during the January transfer window.

Recall that Gallagher spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace in the Premier League where he scored eight goals across 34 games in the league and was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year for 2021-22, working under boss Patrick Vieira.

But the Blues decided to keep him at Stamford Bridge instead, with Gallagher limited to 158 minutes of Premier League action across Chelsea’s first six games.

However, in an interview with SafeBettingSites, Johnson said that he would have developed more better if he was allowed to remain at Palace.

“I don’t think in terms of leaving the club, but another season on loan for Gallagher would have been great for him,” Johnson told SafeBettingSites.

“Personally I would have liked him to carry on his development, he was clearly enjoying himself.

“I’d rather have Chelsea have let him go…