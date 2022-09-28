How Super Eagles Rated In Slim Defeat To Algeria

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Eagles players in their friendly encounter against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in Oran on Tuesday night…

FRANCIS UZOHO 4/10

The goalkeeper didn’t cover himself in glory with Algeria ‘s second goal. Not a good showing from the Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus shot stopper.

OLA AINA 5/10

Didn’t support the attack much. An average showing from the Torino man.

CALVIN BASSEY 6/10

Did his best against the Algerian attackers. He was booked late in the game.

KEVIN AKPOGUMA 6/10

Combined well with Calvin Bassey in central defence. Not a bad performance from the Hoffenheim defender.

ZAIDU SANUSI 5/10

Had a torrid time coping with the Algerians. Like Ola Aina, he didn’t do much to support the attack.

FRANK ONYEKA 4/10

Conceded the penalty that led to Algeria’s first goal. He struggled to get going in the game.

ALEX IWOBI 6/10

The Everton man worked tirelessly but couldn’t affect the game much.

KELECHI IHEANACHO 5/10

Had a…