Int’l Friendly: Canada Coach Rues Missed Chances Against Uruguay

Coach of Canada men’s national team, John Herdman, has lamented over his team’s missed chances against Uruguay in an international friendly match.

La Celeste (The Sky Blue) of Uruguay defeated The Reds of Canada 2-0 on Tuesday, September 27 at Tehelne Pole, Slovakia.

Nicolas de la Cruz scored the first goal of the game for Uruguay in the sixth minute and Darwin Nunez scored the second 27 minutes later.

The friendly is a tune up game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which will take place between November 20 and December 18.

Herdman expressed his disappointment after the game.

“Disappointed,I just spoke with the lads,” CBC sports quoted Herdman as saying.

“(I) let them know that when you have that type of opportunity in a game, you’ve got to take the chances, you got to win football matches and there’s not going to be any special award for losing games where you have a chance to win them.

“You lose games like that, you’re going to drop out of the World Cup…