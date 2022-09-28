Iwobi Blames Poor Officiating For Super Eagles’ Defeat To Algeria

Alex Iwobi has attributed Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Algeria in Tuesday night’s friendly encounter to poor officiating by the centre referee, Mehrez Malki.

The hosts rallied back to win the keenly contested encounter at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran.

Lorient forward, Terem Moffi gave the Super Eagles the lead on nine minutes after a lapse in concentration in Algeria’s defence.

Ademola Lookman had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside in the first half.

The Desert Foxes were awarded a controversial penalty in the 40th minute, which was converted by Riyad Mahrez.

Youcef Atal netted the winning goal for the North Africans 20 minutes from time.

“I Understand Refereeing Isn’t Easy At All & All Referees Should Be Treated With Respect… But Yesterday Was Surely Questionable Aha?,Iwobi wrote on his Twitter.

The Super Eagles will face Portugal in their next friendly in Lisbon…