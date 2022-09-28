Join Man City If You Dream Of Winning Titles –James Tells Saka

Former England goalkeeper, David James has advised Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka to join Man City if he wishes to win bigger titles in his football career.

In an interview with GGRecon, James stated that Saka is a quality player but deserve to join a team that can guarantee him instant success.

“If there’s a chance of Saka moving to Manchester City, then he’d be joining the best team in England over recent years,” James told GGRecon.

He noted that though Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table, “Manchester City are going to challenge them for that position.”

“I believe he’d be a wonderful addition for Manchester City. I’ve got a lot of Arsenal friends, so I believe he should move to Manchester City.”

Arsenal could not finish top four in the league last season but fought until the last day of the season, losing the Champions League spot to Tottenham.

