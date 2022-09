French Ligue 1 club, Lorient have celebrated Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi’s goal despite Nigeria losing to the Fennec Foxes of Algeria in an international friendly match.

Algeria beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 at the Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex on Tuesday, September 27.

Moffi scored in the ninth minute of the game to give Nigeria an early lead.

However, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty kick four minutes from the break to level the scores.

A long-range strike from Youcef Atal in the 61st minute won the game for the Fennec Foxes.

Lorient took to their Twitter handle to salute Moffi and to post a 29-second clip of the goal.

“Terem Moffi distinguished himself with the Super Eagles. The opening of the score in the video,” the Tweet reads.