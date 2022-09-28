Peseiro Eager To Face Portugal In Friendly

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro can’t wait to see his side do battle with his native country, Portugal, Completesports.com reports.

Peseiro’s side have a friendly lined up against the former European champions in Lisbon on November 17.

The West Africans lost 2-1 to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a friendly at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday night.

Peseiro stated that he is looking forward to Super Eagles friendly against his country.

Read Also: Peseiro Hails Players Despite Defeat To Algeria; Speaks On Officiating, New Players, Targets

” I am happy to play against Portugal. It is my country,” he told NFF TV.

“We will do a good match.

“I hope the players who are injured recover (in time for this match).

“I will choose the best players, but I hope no big injuries in the team.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…