Peseiro Hails Players Despite Defeat To Algeria

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro says his players did their best despite the defeat to Algeria in Tuesday’s friendly encounter.

Peseiro’s charges started the game on a good note with Lorient striker Terem Moffi firing them into the lead in the ninth minute.

The Desert Foxes equalised from the penalty spot through Riyadh Mahrez three minutes before the break

Defender, Youcef Atal netted the winning goal from a long range effort 20 minutes from time.

“It was a good game, the camping showed the quality of our players and their collective effort. It was a hard match, Algeria is good team. Our players try to do what I ask them to do in training,”Peseiro told NFF TV.

“It is possible you lose in football, i’m sad we lost. I don’t like to lose any match but I am very happy with the performance of my players. They did well in the game.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game, but I’m happy with the…