‘Super Eagles Goalkeeping Issue Must Be Resolved’ —Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said the goalkeeping issue in the Super Eagles need to be addressed following Francis Uzoho’s howler against Algeria.

The Super Eagles suffered a fourth consecutive defeat to Algeria as they fell to a 2-1 loss in Tuesday’s friendly in Oran.

The debate about the competence of the current goalkeepers came up for discussion again, as Uzoho was beaten from 25 yard which resulted to Algeria’s second goal scored by Youcef Atal.

Terem Moffi has given the Super Eagles the lead early in the first half before Riyad Mahrez drew the Desert Foxes level.

And Udeze feels the goalkeeping departure need to be resolved as soon as possible.

“We need to solve the issue in the goalkeeping department because this is the national team,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“And whether we like it or not there’s no patience to give a player of goalkeeper one or two years to improve. Such patience is for club sides not national team.

“At the national…