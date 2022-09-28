Trending On Complete Sports 28.09.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Int’l Friendly: Mahrez On Target As Algeria Seal 2-1 Win To Continue Dominance Over Super Eagles

https://www.completesports.com/intl-friendly-mahrez-on-target-as-algeria-seal-2-1-win-to-continue-dominance-over-super-eagles/

Simon Faults Referee’s Officiating In Eagles’ Loss To Algeria

https://www.completesports.com/simon-faults-referees-officiating-in-eagles-loss-to-algeria/

Peseiro Hails Players Despite Defeat To Algeria; Speaks On Officiating, New Players, Targets

https://www.completesports.com/peseiro-hails-players-despite-defeat-to-algeria-speaks-on-officiating-new-players-targets/

BREAKING: Mikel Announces Retirement From Football

✅