We Want To Make Good Impression Against Nigeria

Algeria midfielder Sofiane Bendebka says the Desert Foxes will strive to put up a good performance against the Super Eagles.

The Desert Foxes struggled to impress in the 1-0 win against the Syli Stars of Guinea last Friday

Djamel Belmadi’s side are looking to extend their recent unbeaten run to five matches with a win against the Super Eagles in Oran tonight.

Read Also: Super Eagles Will Be Out For Revenge Against Us — Algeria Star, Benayada

Bendebka insisted that the two-time African champions will go all out for a win against the Super Eagles.

“We are going to face a very good team from Nigeria made up of players who mostly play in Europe, which will make our mission difficult. We will make sure to make a better impression compared to the previous match [vs Guinea],”Bendebka told Algerie Presse Service.

“That said, we are working in good conditions here in Oran, which made this camp a success. Even the pitch at the stadium is good, not to mention the fervor of the…