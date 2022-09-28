Who Are These Players That Have Yet To Feature Premier League

With the EPL season already underway for leading teams, the table is slowly taking shape as first-choice lineups become clearer after closing the summer transfer window. For many Premier League players, that means playing regularly as either a squad member, a starter or a substitute.

But what about the EPL players on the sideline or out of the picture? Each team has a group of such players who are yet to feature in a single league game this season, even as sports punters continue reviewing legitgamblingsites.com for the best odds. Who are these players, and why haven’t they featured in league games?

Arsenal – Matt Turner, Cedric, Reiss Nelson, Lino Sousa, Matt Smith

Arsenal’s list doesn’t surprise, considering that major injuries have plagued Reiss Nelson and Cedric. Nelson remained on the bench during Gunner’s opening match against Crystal Palace, although he suffered a setback following a thigh injury, although he’s already back in training. However, game time will…