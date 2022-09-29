Eagles Lack Cohesion Against Algeria –Babangida

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has admitted that the Super Eagles’ loss to Algeria was as a result of the team’s lack of cohesion.

Recall that Nigeria lost 2-1 against the Desert Foxes in Tuesday’s international friendly game despite scoring first through Terem Moffi.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, the former Ajax star and Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the Super Eagles displayed an appreciative efforts against Algeria.

He also pointed out that the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro must work on creating a good cohesion in the team.

“I must commend the Super Eagles players for their performance against Algeria in Tuesday’s international friendly game.

“The general display was good but the cohesion is still missing as they struggled to exchange passes. The coach must work on this area if he hope to make the team very strong.’