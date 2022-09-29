Ebi Super Falcons Captain Joins Spanish Club Levante

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has joined Spanish women’s topflight club Levante Las Planas.

Ebi confirmed the signing on her Twitter handle on Thursday.

“New Home New Experience

@fclevantelasplanasfem 🤝💪🤗🙏⚽️.

“Thank You Lord For Another Opportunity 🙏😇,” Ebi wrote on her handle.

Levante Las Planas are currently in ninth position on three points after two league games played so far.

Ebi is not part of the Super Falcons 22 players listed by Randy Waldrum for their international friendly with Japan on October 6th in Kobe.

The 39-year-old experience defender is still recovering from the injury she sustained at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

