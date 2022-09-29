Grealish Not Good Enough For Man City –O’Hara

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has described Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish as a one dimensional player who has not done enough to still remain in the starting line up of the Citizens.

In an interview with Grosvenor Sport, O’Hara stated that his form has depreciated since joining Man City.

O’Hara says Grealish isn’t worthy of a place in City’s XI.

He told Grosvenor Sport: “Jack Grealish has looked miles off it. He’s not good enough for Manchester City on this form.

“I like Jack, I think he’s England’s golden boy, he was brilliant at Aston Villa in an average team, where he could get the ball, carry the ball and win free-kicks. But it’s a different level at Manchester City.

“I don’t think he’d currently get in the team for Tottenham either. Not ahead of Son Heung-min or Dejan Kulusevski. I don’t think so.”

