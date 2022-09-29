Guinness Celebrates Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume

Guinness Nigeria on Thursday, September 22nd hosted Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other extraordinary female Athletes and Para-Athletes who represented Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship to a celebratory reception at the new Guinness Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos

The celebrated team were hosted amidst pomp and pageantry at the home of the extraordinary beer. Throughout the course of the celebratory occasion, they relished a true Guinness VIP experience with loads of exciting activities. The highlight of the event was an incredible toast to the extraordinary talents at 17:59 Guinness time.

Speaking to the entire experience, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing, and Innovations Director Guinness Nigeria expressed his elation for the Athletes, their optimism and re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to empowering creative talents, driving inclusivity, celebrating excellence, and creating moments…