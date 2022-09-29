Japan Coach Ikeda Unveils Squad For Super Falcons Friendly

Japan head coach Futoshi Ikeda has unveiled his squad for the international friendly against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Ikeda named 25 players for the game billed for Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday, October 6.

A number of foreign-based players were included in the squad including West Ham United duo, Risa Shimizu, Honoka Hayashi, AS Roma of Italy defensive stalwart Moeka Minami, North Carolina’s Fuka Nagano and Hana Takahashi, who plays for Urawa Reds Ladies .

The encounter will be the first meetings between both countries.

The Super Falcons defeated Japan 1-0 in the first ever meeting between both teams at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Two back-to-back friendlies in 2013 were won 2-0 each by the Nadeshiko.

The Super Falcons have lost their last four games, while Nadeshiko are unbeaten in their last six international matches in all competitions.

JAPAN FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe)

Momoko Tanaka (Tokyo Beleza)

Chika Hirao (Albirex…