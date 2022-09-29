Jorginho To Support Brazil At 2022 FIFA World Cup





Italy midfielder, Jorginho has revealed that he will support Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following his team’s inability to qualify for the Mundial.

Jorginho was born in Italy but chose to represent Italy at the international level.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 after they were knocked out in the playoffs by North Macedonia.

“I wish I could be there but unfortunately we are not going to be there,” Jorginho told the Football Daily Show.

“So of course Brazil, I’ll be cheering for them, and let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Jorginho has scored five goals in 46 appearances for Italy and one goal in six Premier League games for Chelsea so far this season.

Brazil are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The Selecao are the only team to have qualified for every single edition of the FIFA World Cup.

They have won the tournament five times; in Sweden ’58, Chile ’62, Mexico ’70, USA ’94 and Korea/Japan 2002.

Source: Complete Sports