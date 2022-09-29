Kanu Talks Up 2022 World Heart Day

Nwankwo Kanu, a former Super Eagles captain, has shed light on the ‘Enugu Walk For Life’, an event organised by Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF) slated for Thursday, September 29, starting from the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, Completesports.com reports.

The exercise tagged ‘Keep The Heart Beating’ is being organised by the Kanu Heart Foundation to celebrate the 2022 World Heart Day.

The UNICEF Ambassador and FIFA/CAF Legend exclusively told Completesports.com Tuesday afternoon that the KHF is aiming to create awareness of the functions of the heart, stressing that many people hold the erroneous impression that they are ‘healthy simply because they are alive’.

“Kanu Heart Foundation, KHF, is partnering WHO to celebrate World Heart Day,” starts the former Arsenal forward when Completesports.com called him up Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an annual event. We’ve held it in Lagos, and the last…