Man City Will Rattle Man United At Etihad –Rivaldo

Brazil legend Rivaldo has predicted that Manchester City will overcome Man United in this weekend’s Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium.

While City is in second position behind Arsenal in the league table with 17 points, United sit fifth on 12 points.

City come into the game in strong form and have top spot in their sights but Pep Guardiola’s side have won just one of their last four home games against United in all competitions. The other three games have been won by United – all of them under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Erik ten Hag’s men are also in fine form, winning four consecutive games in the Premier League and the Dutchman is aiming to equal Solskjaer’s best winning streak by claiming three points on enemy turf.

