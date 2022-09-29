Man United Duo Doubtful For Derby Clash With City

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are big doubts for Manchester United for Sunday’s derby against Manchester City due to injury.

According to The Times it is understood that neither Rashford and Martial trained fully this week, casting doubt over their availability for this weekend’s clash against the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium.

Martial has missed United’s last five games due to an achilles injury that he sustained shortly after he returned from an hamstring problem.

Rashford has been sidelined by a muscle injury that he suffered in the 3-1 win against Arsenal three weeks ago.

The English forward netted twice as United ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the league at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo could get the nod in the starting eleven in the 24-year-old’s absence.

The Portuguese skipper has endured a turbulent season after falling down the pecking order. He also failed to make an impact with Portugal during the international break,…