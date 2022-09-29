Man United Set To Make Move For Another Eredivisie Star

Manchester United could return for Cody Gakpo next year after failing to land the PSV Eindhoven forward during the summer.

Gakpo has been in sensational form this season, scoring 10 times in 13 games in all competitions.

The 23-year-old also scored for Holland in the 2-0 win against Poland, and his corner was headed home by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as Louis van Gaal’s side defeated Belgium in the Nations League.

Leeds and Arsenal also expressed an interest in the transfer window.

But according to Forbes he ‘opted to remain in the Netherlands, aware that United were likely to come back for him’.

Gakpo said the attempted United move was ‘rushed and last minute.’

Via soccernews.nl , Gakpo told PSV TV that the move faded ‘completely last week before ‘PSV came up with a good offer.’

“Until last week I thought I would go to Manchester United,” said the 23-year-old.

“In the last week I looked at all options. In the end PSV came up with a good offer…