Mikel Is An Exemplary Player –Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has described Mikel Obi as an exemplary player who gave his all to the senior national team.

He made this remarks after the former Chelsea star announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Musa wrote: “You have been an exemplary player and done great things in your career.

“Here’s wishing you the best as you retire today. Cheers to bigger things ahead and best wishes to you and the family.”

Read Also: Sports Minister Eulogises National Icon, Mikel On Retirement

Mikel Obi, on Tuesday, confirmed he was hanging up his boots in a post via his Instagram account.

The 35-year-old retired after a successful career with Nigeria and at the club level.

The Nigerian great enjoyed enormous success during his 11-year stint at west London as he amassed a total of six goals and 13 assists in 372 appearances.

The 35-year-old won two Premier League titles, three FA Cup trophies, the 2007 League Cup and…