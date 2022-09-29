NFF To Hold AGM, Elective Congress Friday

By
Headliners
-
10


The Nigeria Football Federation’s 78th Annual General Assembly (AGM) and Elective Congress will hold on Friday, 30 September 2022 in Benin City, Edo State.

This was confirmed in a statement released on the NFF’s official website on Thursday.

On Thursday morning the NFF was given the green light to hold the AGM and Elective Congress following a ruling by the Court of Appeal which ordered a stay-of-execution of an ex parte injunction secured by certain individuals two weeks ago in a bid to stop the elections.

The statement from the NFF concerning the ruling by the Court of Appeal read:”The 78th Annual General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation will hold on Friday in Benin City, capital of Edo State alongside elections of a new Executive Committee to steer the affairs of the nation’s supreme football –ruling body for the next four years.

MegaMillionsNaija

“A ruling by the Court of Appeal on Thursday morning ordered a stay-of-execution of an ex parte injunction secured by some…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR