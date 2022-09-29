Ronaldo’s Sister Labels Portugal Fans Ungrateful Following Criticism Of Man United Star

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being ‘forever ungrateful’ following criticism of her brother’s performances.

Ronaldo has recently come under series of criticisms for his displays for Portugal.

The Manchester United star endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key opportunities in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat against Spain that saw his side miss out on the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Fans took to social media to slam Ronaldo’s performance with some questioning whether he is still worthy of having a place in the starting line-up.

But the former Real Madrid star’s sisterAveiro has leapt to the defence of her sibling.

“He has his family and those who love him by his side. They will always be by his side, no matter what,” Aveiro wrote about her brother on Instagram.

“But the current times don’t surprise me at all. The Portuguese spit on the plate they eat [from], it has always been that way….