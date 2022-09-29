Smith Rowe Undergoes Surgery Ruled Out For Three Months

Arsenal young forward Emile Smith Rowe has undergone surgery on his troubling groin and is expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

Arsenal disclosed this in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“In recent months, Emile Smith Rowe has been experiencing discomfort in his groin, which has limited his training and match appearances.

“Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

“This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Emile to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Smith Rowe began his senior club playing career…