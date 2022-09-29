‘Super Eagles Gave Us Real Test’

Head coach of the Desert Foxes of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi, has described the Super Eagles a good team that gave his side a real test in Tuesday’s international friendly in Oran.

The Algerians came from a goal down to win 2-1 and maintain their dominance over the Super Eagles.

Terem Moffi opened the scoring for the Eagles after reacting quickest to a rebound but Riyad Mahrez drew Algeria level from the penalty spot.



And Youcef Atal netted the winner with a superb long range strike.

It is now four consecutive wins for the Desert Foxes against the Super Eagles.

And reflecting on the win Belmadi said:”Nigeria are a good team, it was a real test. We played against them three times under my tenure. We beat them three times. They wanted to take their revenge.

“Conceding a goal can break your momentum. We lacked vigilance, I don’t like it because I insist on it. We stuck to our plan. We relocated and reworked this team.

“I like what we saw in the second half in midfield….