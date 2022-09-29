You’re Playing Sterling Out Of Position –Gallas Warns Potter

Former Chelsea star, William Gallas has criticized Chelsea manager, Graham Potter for using Raheem Sterling in a wrong position.

The former Brighton boss was in charge of the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League where he opted to play Sterling on the left flank.

And Gallas says he does not understand the manager’s thinking behind where to play Sterling.

“That is a problem. When I saw Sterling playing as left wing-back, I didn’t understand it,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“It’s difficult for me to understand why he wants to experiment with something like this, especially in a Champions League game.

“You are playing at home and you put Cucurella as a centre-back, you have Fofana on the bench with Koulibaly, Chalobah on the bench, and you put Sterling as a left-wing back? I don’t understand.

“In the end, they didn’t have a good result,…