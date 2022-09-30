Alvarez More Deadly As A Main Striker –Aguero

Former Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, has urged Pep Guardiola to deploy Julian Alvarez as a main striker if he wants to see his best.

Recall that Alvarez joined City from River Plate this summer after agreeing the move in January 2022.

He has managed few game times since joining the team.

However, worried by his less game time, Aguero in an interview with TribalFootball stated that Alvarez is deadly if given freedom upfront.

“He’s [Alvarez] seriously good. He plays with more freedom up front. I’d give him freedom to roam if it was me, to get in there and cause trouble. I’d let him play free.

“I’ve always played in different positions across the forward line. I can play on the wings, nearer to the middle, or roam across all three like he did. I’ve done that all my life, moving across the forward positions in attack,” Aguero said.

