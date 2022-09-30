Amusan Bags Glo Ambassadorship – Another Medal For Queen

The current African, Commonwealth, and World Champion in the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, has been officially unveiled as an ambassador of Nigeria’s digital and telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

Amusan was unveiled to the media at a ceremony held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the company’s headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tobi Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletic event when she won the gold medal in the100 metres hurdles event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. She set a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal and followed this up with 12.06 seconds in the final to take the gold medal.

Also Read: Peseiro Eager To Face Portugal In Friendly

“At Globacom, we are very proud of what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her Athletics career. She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hard work, and enterprise which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges…